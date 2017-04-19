Intending candidates to show deposit slip

CANDIDATES intending to contest the general election should bring their Bank of South Pacific deposit slip to show they have paid the K1000 fee when they file their nomination.

The Electoral Commission is reminding the people that the one-week nomination period begins after the issuing of writs on Thursday by Governor-General Bob Dadae.

It ends on Thursday next week.

The eight-week campaign period ends on June 23.

Polling begins on Saturday, June 24, and ends on July 8.

The writs are expected to be returned on or before Monday, July 24.

Parliament is expected to have its first sitting on August 1.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato said deposit slips for the nomination fees were available at the electoral offices.

The K1000 fee must be deposited into the Electoral Commission Trust Account at BSP Boroko branch: Account number 1000489658.

The deposit slip has four attachments. The white and blue copies will be retained by the bank.

The pink and yellow copies will be given to the candidates to be submitted with their nomination forms.

“Upon nomination, the Returning Officer will receive the pink slip to attach to the candidate’s nomination form while the candidate retains the yellow slip,” he said.

Intending candidates in Port Moresby can collect the nomination fee deposit slips from the commission’s finance branch.

