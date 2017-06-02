Intense matchups this weekend in capital women’s rugby league

THERE will be three top challenges in the Port Moresby Rugby League women’s competition this weekend.

Tomorrow, Bige West take on Northern Motel Butterflies while Kroton Souths will be up against Royals. On Sunday, North Build Sisters take on Paga Panthers.

These six teams, including Lalokau FM Hawks and Tarangau, are the season’s premiership hopefuls.

Can the young West side beat the Butterflies who have experienced ball runners? And can Paga maintain their winning run against a determined Sisters outfit?

A thriller of a game is expected when Royals take on Souths. On Wednesday Royals were stretched to the limit by Hawks before winning 16-14 in one of the toughest matches played in the women’s competition. In the other game, Paga thrashed Warriors 52-0.

Points ladder: Paga 14, Royals 12, Hawks 10, West 10, Sisters 8, Tarangau 8, Butterflies 6, Souths 6, Magani 4, Dobo Warriors 2, Defence 0, Kone Tigers 0, Kone Storms 0, Hohola Flies 0.

Like this: Like Loading...