Inter-agencies need collaboration

HUMAN resource limitations create the need for greater inter-agency collaboration in service extension to provincial centres, according to the Investment Promotion Authority.

Authority acting managing director Clarence Hoot and Madang administrator Danny Aloi signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday to work together.

“We are excited about this MoU and the opportunity it presents. We are in discussions with other provinces too for the exchange of information and provision of necessary trainings,” Hoot said.

“In terms of collaborations on the agency-to-agency level, we have similar arrangements with other institutions in Port Moresby. We have an understating with PNG Customs, IRC and recently we received a draft from the Department of Implementation and Rural Development.”

Aloi said the arrangement was not a duplication of government efforts but aligned with the government’s decentralisation policy.

“The Madang government is not duplicating the role of IPA. It is important that this has to be clarified,” he said.

“Subnational governments carry on responsibilities that are supposed to be executed here. But given the proximity of the government to our mass, we carry out this duties.”

Like this: Like Loading...