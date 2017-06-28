Interest in PNG international business summit growing

INTEREST in the 2017 PNG international business summit has been growing over the past month, according to Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc chief executive David Conn.

The summit will be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on August 22 and 23.

“We have chosen to conduct the summit in Brisbane as it puts us right in touch with developers and investors from all around the region,” Conn said.

“As always, we are grateful for the support of our major sponsor BSP. We have also had interest from a number of other sponsors and we will be making an announcement regarding this in the coming days.

“The expo, which runs in conjunction with the summit, has also been attracting investors keen to meet delegates at the event.”

Meanwhile, the Rydges South Bank Hotel has shown it support of the summit by offering a special reduced rate on accommodation for delegates who book before July 21.

The hotel has set up a personalised online booking web page for delegates attending the summit, making the special rates available to book and confirm instantly online.

