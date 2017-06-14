Interesting turn of events

THE formation of the next Government is anybody’s game after a call is made by the Governor-General on a party with majority MPs to form the next Government.

My guess is any political party can win majority of members not more than 30 MPs.

The likelihood of these political Parties are National Alliance party, PPP, Pangu Pati and not forgetting the current Government led by PNC.

Any new party with highest number of MPs are unlikely as history will repeat itself, by this I mean no new political party has ever formed a Government since independence but were influenced by older parties.

Randa Nanduka

Walu Pime

Lae Kapolo

