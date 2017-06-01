Internal probe begins into breakout deaths

BY REBECCA KUKU

Internal investigations into the deaths of 17 detainees who were shot while trying to escape from the Buimo Prison in Morobe three weeks ago is to start tomorrow, says Correctional Service Commissioner Michael Waipo.

Waipo said the investigations would cost less than K30,000 as a three-man team would be involved for a week.

“The team will be led by Deputy Commissioner for Corporate Affairs Steven Pokanis, who will be flying to Lae from Port Moresby, to conduct the internal investigations,” Waipo said.

“The purpose of the internal investigation will be to establish the issues surrounding the incident.”

Waipo said the investigating team would include the director of the facility and a senior operations officer.

“The director of facility will investigate the facility, while the senior operations officer will talk to stakeholders and officers at Buimo to establish causes and issues that may have led to the shooting of the 17 detainees who were trying to escape.”

