International Jazz Day unites people: Embassy

UNITING people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities through jazz music is the purpose of International Jazz Day, a spokesperson of the United States Embassy in Port Moresby says.

“Every year on April 30 since 2011, we have been celebrating International Jazz Day to generate global appreciation for Jazz as a form of art and as a way to foster peace, unity and cooperation among different cultures,” information assistant at the US Embassy Cyril Akuani said last Friday.

He said for celebrations this year, a jazz concert was held at the University of Papua New Guinea’s Drill Hall on Sunday afternoon.

The concert was free and featured local musicians Buruka Tau, Eyrie Music School and Rock Bottom.

Other jazz pieces were presented by the University of Papua New Guinea music students and singer and songwriter Alyson Joyce.

Akuani said in honour of International Jazz Day, the US Embassy partnered with the University of Papua New Guinea’s music strand and had music information sessions with the Port Moresby International School and the La Salle Technical College last week.

“Presentations from the speakers to the students covered the history of jazz, its music style and its universal purpose of freedom of expression,” he said.

