International NGO mistreating locals

ALLOW me space to express my dissatisfaction at how local employees are unfairly treated, compared to expatriate staff of International nongovernment organisations (NGO) operating in Papua New Guinea.

I understand that some of these NGOs are discriminating against local employees through their unfair policies and arrogant expatriate managers.

It seems Papua New Guineans are mere implementation tools without the expertise to make the big decisions, despite having priceless local knowledge and are also highly educated with years of experience.

The locals are the ones who do the hard yards.

They spending days in the field delivering projects, engaging with rural communities, dealing with complaints and other issues, even until very late at night (which they don’t get paid for), while the highly paid expatriates, remain in their airconditioned offices making decisions.

Despite putting in the difficult hard yards, Papua New Guineans working for International NGO are unfairly compensated, even for the smallest of things.

Locals are overlooked in terms of salary and benefits, for instance, the expatriates get to live in high priced apartments, have their own vehicle, with fuel paid for by the organisation or transport is arranged.

Meanwhile, despite the organisation, having a bus, this bus cannot go and pick up local staff.

Local staff, has to wake up early and get on cramped PMV buses to get to work on time, paying with their own money.

The imbalance is so clear. Salaries are not on the same scale, where expatriates get many more times, the salary of locals.

Expatriates are also allowed recreation leave with expenses paid for,while local employees do not receive such benefits.

It is rather absurd that a NGO comes to our country to improve local lives and make meaningful differences, yet economically discriminate against local staff.

It is high time that international NGO operating in PNG start understanding the needs presented by the cost of living and start changing their benefits packages so PNG locals (highly worked, lowly paid) can also enjoy, to some extent, the privileges enjoyed by (highly paid, hardly working) expatriates.

I urge the Department of Labour to investigate all International NGO, operating in PNG in regards to the salary and benefits of expatriates compared to that of local staff, I am 100% sure you will find highly discriminatory management policies.

Concerned Local

Port Moresby