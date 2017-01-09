International observers to take part: EC

INTERNATIONAL observers will be taking part in this year’s national election, Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato says.

He told The National at the that major national organisations would likewise be taking part in the event.

“We are going to invite international observers to come and observe our election,” Gamato said.

“In the past, we invited the Commonwealth Secretariat and Commonwealth observers to come and observe the election.

“We’ll continue to invite them.

“The European Union has expressed interest to come and also observe the election.

“The Pacific Islands Forum, within the Pacific region, has also expressed interest to come and observe the election.”

Gamato said the commission also wanted to extend observer invitations to national institutions.

“I’m making reference to institutions like the universities in the country, the National Research Institute, the TI (Transparency International) PNG and the Ombudsman Commission.

“If they can form a local observer group, we would also like to invite them to come and observe the election.”

