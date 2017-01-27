International visitors to participate in online survey

By MARK HAIHUIE

INTERNATIONAL visitors to the country will be participating in an online survey by the International Finance Corporation in partnership with the Government.

Tourism Promotion Authority chief executive officer Jerry Agus said it began this month and would run until the end of the year.

“We wish to inform the public, especially our tourism industry partners and key stakeholders, that the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is partnering with the PNG Government to survey international visitors to the country” Agus said.

“The New Zealand Tourism Research Institute of Auckland University was engaged by IFC to conduct the online survey in partnership with TPA.”

This will be conducted on short-term visitors who supply their email addresses on the Arriving Passenger Card at Jackson International Airport.

“The information collected would go towards the development of a national tourism policy as well as building an understanding on the market needs from international visitors,” he said.

“Starting January 1, 2017, TPA is registering email addresses for short-term international visitors only. And the survey link will be sent out direct to the short-term visitors to get their feedback for our analysis and reporting.”

“The data gathered will help improve visitor services, inform marketing activities, and increase investment in the tourism sector.

“The comprehensive survey will measure travel patterns and behavior of visitors arriving by air and track visitor expenditure by market segment.

“It will further provide important data on consumer behavior, profiles and preferences, helping industry partners and stakeholders make evidence-based decisions to meet market needs.

“The survey will further give TPA essential data to better inform our national tourism policy and marketing efforts, while providing feedback to the industry on individual tourism products as well for operators.”

Like this: Like Loading...