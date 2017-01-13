Internet to cover rural areas

POSITIVE economic and cultural change is expected in rural areas with greater access to the internet, says Asia Broadcast Satellite Australia-Pacific vice-president John Hawker.

Hawker told The National that this would only occur if internet access was structured through productive systems of use by relevant authorities.

“It is one thing to have access to internet but how it I used is another matter in itself,” he said.

“If the only thing that is going to happen is people playing games or something similar, then there will be no economic benefit. So you need to make sure that the Government and the people have in place information services that will help the rural people.

“This allows for e-government where services by the government are made more accessible to the people.”

He said there were opportunities for mainly cultural change and economic activities if there were infrastructural services put along with the access.

ABS has seven satellites in operation globally and plan to build a teleport in Port Moresby to allow for greater use of the satellite-sourced internet.

