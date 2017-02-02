Internet vital for e-business: BSP

INTERNET is a vital factor in the electronic business and the involvement of small businesses in banking practices, says Bank of South Pacific chief executive officer Robin Fleming.

“The internet is an integral part and an enabler. Without the internet we would not be able to deliver on most of our next generation of our products moving forward from the traditional SMS banking to the smart phones that to internet banking for customers,” he said.

Fleming said the internet allowed Small to Medium Enterprises to increase efficiency and productivity like more established businesses.

He also noted the relation between increases in coverage and rise in demand for electronic business platforms.

“It is also very important for the SME businesses customers because with lower cost and effective and reliable internet, they will be able to start introducing some of the efficiencies and level of productivity that bigger businesses can achieve,” he said.

He said this included payrolls, using electronic platforms or internet banking to make payments instead of having to write cheques, and then going to drop it off then waiting two or three days for it to be cleared.

“So it helps to introduce a lot of efficiencies for a small business with internet banking with BSP but equally promote their own products and services using it,” he said.

“Without effective and reliable communication through the internet, e-banking and e-business do not exist and again it is a key enabler.

“The demand for internet is increasing with the expansion of coverage and this is also true for the demand for e-banking a doing business online.”

