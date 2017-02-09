InterOil secures loan

A LOAN of more than K1 billion has been secured by InterOil in alignment with the company’s financial position and operational prospects, the company says.

InterOil in a market release noted that this credit facility was secured on recommendation by a committee tasked with the proposed transaction between InterOil and ExxonMobil.

The new credit facility would replace an existing K1.2 billion facility and terminate at the end of the year.

“InterOil Corporation today (yesterday) announced that it has entered into a new US$470 million (K1.46bn) senior secured credit facility,” InterOil said in the statement.

“Once the conditions precedent are satisfied, the new facility will refinance and replace the existing US$400 million (K1.24bn) secured capital expenditure facility.

“…in relation to the proposed transaction with ExxonMobil Corporation, InterOil’s independent transaction committee has had numerous discussions regarding InterOil’s financial position and recognised that the availability of additional capital would be important on a going-forward basis.

“As such, in order to ensure that InterOil would have sufficient capital to meet its ongoing expenditure obligations, the committee recommended to the board that management of InterOil continue to explore the availability of additional funding options.

“Today’s (yesterday’s) announcement is the culmination of those efforts and has been approved by the full board. The facility is secured at an annual interest rate of LIBOR plus 6.5 per cent and terminates at the end of 2017.”

The financing was led by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited as the structuring and documentation bank with other lenders that included Intesa Sanpaolo SPA, Westpac PNG Limited, Bank of South Pacific Limited, Macquarie Bank Limited, Credit Suisse AG, Morgan Stanley and UBS AG.

Like this: Like Loading...