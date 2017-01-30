Intimate partner violence needs more attention

By TABITHA NERO

LESS priority and attention is given to intimate-partner violence (IPV) cases because of the under-reporting of violence in marriages, says a doctor.

Dr Maarten Verregghen of the Kikori General Hospital said “only women with grave injuries present themselves to the hospital”.

“And because of under-reporting, we cannot get a better picture of the extent of the problem in the communities,” he said.

He deals with IPV (intimate-partner violence) cases daily at the hospital in Gulf.

“It seems many people turn a blind eye on what’s happening right at their doorsteps,” Verregghen said.

He said by dealing with the issue as a crime and treating victims at the hospital showed that less attention was given to handling such cases at home.

He said this issue should be prioritised because it is common everywhere in PNG.

“If we continue to turn a blind eye nothing will ever change.

“It should not just be communicated as a crime which now happens because this ignores the underlying communicative and psychosocial problems that lead up to IPV.

The root and the consequences of the injuries are not medical.”

He said causes of IPV could be related to cultural norms regarding roles of men and women in their communities, their relationships and the cultural belief of male superiority to women, which is a norm.

“Cultural changes take several generations to evolve.

Therefore it is important to keep repeating the messages over and over,” Verregghen said.

He also urged the media to have a more positive outlook on the issue to the public.

“In between all depressing news reports and statistics about the current situation in Papua New Guinea, it is good to share positive and hopeful messages,” Verregghen said.

He said if more positive messages are portrayed by the media people will gradually change their mind set.

“They will realise that IPV is a very serious issue in Papua New Guinea,” he said.

