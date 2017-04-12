Intimidation during polls not on: Police

By ZACHERY PER

POLICE in Eastern Highlands have warned intending candidates and their supporters to refrain from building arms and ammunitions to intimidate voters during the general election.

Provincial police commander Superintendent Alex N’Drasal issued the warning after receiving intelligent reports on the arms and ammunition build-up in the province.

“I am receiving reports of arms and ammunition build-up in Eastern Highlands. I am warning you, whoever you are, to remove them immediately because there is no civil war here,” he said.

He said the people of Eastern Highlanders were inter-related in many ways and there should be no need for violence.

N’Drasal said locations identified by intelligence sources would be raided during the election period.

“There is no civil war here,” he said.

He said police would conduct surprise raids at night or day.

He said they were closely monitoring the activities and movements of politicians, intending candidates and supporters.

N’Drasal warned those building arms and ammunitions to immediately stop as people wanted to enjoy a free and fair election.

