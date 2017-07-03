Invest more in children’s education

MEMBER for Tambul Nebilyer District Gabriel Andandi has expressed concerns that leaders must invest more in education for tomorrow’s children.

I support MP Andandi about his support towards the students in the country. Papua New Guinea is not moving in awkward position in terms of human resources but it is likely to move on through raising the future of many young students today by investing a lot and one day we will not depend on natural resources but through human resources.

Government need to stabilise its strategy by putting more effort to the students and will see how the end product will emerge in the future.

Kalima T Thomas @UPNG

