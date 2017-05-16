Invest in PNG now, Australian envoy says

THE best time to invest in PNG is now, according to Australia Minister for International Development and the Pacific Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells (pictured).

Fierravanti-Wells told the Australia-PNG Business Forum and Trade Expo in Port Moresby yesterday that under the bilateral aid partnership, “Australia supports development programme which have been identified in conjunction with the Government of PNG.”

She also noted the many businesses Australia had in the country.

“Most of the businesses represented here have been operating in Papua New Guinea for decades,” she said.

“Indeed 5000 Australian businesses currently do business in PNG.”

She advised PNG to be prepared for the Apec Summit in November, 2018.

“Next year, the world will come to Papua New Guinea like never before as it hosts Apec. Apec features one of the biggest gatherings for world leaders, and it takes on up to 200 government and business meetings,” he said.

“These meetings will be an opportunity to show PNG’s business, tourism and investment potential. Apec can pose enormous logistical challenges for the nations. Preparations will have to be well advanced.

“As Australia knows from our own hosting, it is critical to get the logistics right if you are to host a successful event.

“Australia is providing policy development and security assistance to Papua New Guinea.”

