Investigate EC and his officials

IT is understood that the Election Steering Committee led by Chief Secretary, Isaac Lupari and later reiterated by the Secretary for Finance to the nation that there won’t be cash used during the election period either to pay the service providers, or for the allowances of the security personnel and election officials except through electronic banking.

However, how in the world can the Electoral Commissioner allow his election manager of NCD, Terrance Hentinu, to carry around with him, K184,500 in hard cash, claiming to be the allowances for election officials in NCD?

Therefore, Gamato’s claim to defend his officers is baseless and misleading, after the actions of his officers have contradicted the direction given by the election steering committee for 2017, general elections.

These election officials with the electoral commissioner should be investigated and referred to the authorities responsible for misleading the voters.

Concerned citizen

