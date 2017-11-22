Investigate school and teachers

Many schools in Papua New Guinea are in remote and isolated rural areas.

Some of the teachers posted in those areas perform their duties well while others don’t.

Koinambe Primary school in Jiwaka started term two classes in week nine due to election-related problems.

They stopped classes at 12pm during the few learning weeks.

Students were sent home.

Teachers were doing their private business.

They were seen gambling at village markets and consuming alcohol.

The school had closed for the term four break before the grade 8 examinations.

Most of the parents who are illiterate complained about the early closure.

Can the Department of Education do something about these teachers?

Concerned Kono Wairi, Jimi

