Investigate sea cucumber price issues

PLEASE allow me space to air my views on the stagnant beche-de-mer prices currently offered by established licensees in Milne Bay for 2017 season.

Milne Bay is the largest beche-de-mer producer in the country.

However, the very same prices offered from before the fishery closed seven years ago is still being applied sevens year on.

Surely the global demand today has doubled or tripled so it does not make sense why there is no increase.

Where is the logic one may ask?

It does not require a rocket scientist to work this out.

The ICCC should intervene to ensure the licensees are not ripping off the small people for own huge profit margins.



Mangi Buyok, Via Email

