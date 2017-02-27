Investigation into graft allegations welcomed

THE proposed National Housing Corporation’s probe into allegations of corrupt deals is most welcome and must proceed immediately starting with the Goroka Branch.

There is a certain officer in the NHC office in Goroka who is dragging out long-term residents with able assistance from local police officers brandishing guns in front of women and little children.

His signature has appeared on several questionable “eviction orders” since their issuance does not follow any court decisions and given that due process, he is liable to be charged as an impersonator of the judicial team.

Goroka citizens have been questioning where this officer gets all the money to live a lavish lifestyle as he is seeing frequently drunk and driving around in the designated government vehicle.

The terms of reference may not include looking into privacy affairs but certainly, the investigation will shed some light on it.

All those evicted or are been issued with eviction orders from the NHC office in Goroka must combine in a legal action against the management of the NHC in Goroka.

Concerned

Goroka, EHP

