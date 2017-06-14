Investigation into supporter’s death

By TONY PALME

POLICE in Tambul and Mt Hagen are investigating an election-related death in Tambul Nebliyer and treating it as murder.

The death occurred when the supporters of MP Benjamin Poponawa and James Kennedy clashed near Tambul station last Wednesday.

The man who died was a supporter of Poponawa.

Two other men were injured and hospitalised in the fighting. Several new vehicles in Kennedy’s convoy were smashed and some houses were burnt down.

Kennedy’s supporters, who had travelled to the area to distribute posters in Lower Kagul, could not return to Mt Hagen and were trapped for almost two days.

On Thursday, the police mobile squad and CID officers from Mt Hagen and Tambul went in and escorted Kennedy’s supporters out.

Western Highlands’ Police Commander Superintendent Martin Lakari has appealed to supporters from both sides to help with the investigations.

“Police have already conducted investigations and filed reports,” he said.

“Those implicated will be apprehended and charged.”

Lakari urged relatives to encourage those involved to surrender to police for questioning.

Kennedy has sent his condolences to the grieving family and called for a thorough investigation. “I am very sorry for the death of an innocent young man,” Kennedy said.

“This was not my intention and not my doing, nor from my supporters.”

“My utmost concern is to see the people of Tambul Nebliyer have freedom in electing a good leader in this election. I do not tolerate violence. I did not cause this unfortunate situation.”

Lakari said tensions are still high in the area. “The situation on the ground is very tense and we have not received any suspects yet,” he said. “Police are establishing facts to apprehend those implicated and charge them.”

Lakari has called on those contesting this month’s general election to control and educate their supporters.

“Supporters must know that they are not casting only one vote but three votes using the limited preferential voting system,” he said.

“There is no reason for them and their candidates to be angry with each other or resort to violence.

“They should be sharing votes, which is a perfect system to identify quality leaders who could represent them.”

