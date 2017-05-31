Investigations planned for detainees shot during breakout

AN internal and a private investigation will be conducted for the 17 detainees that were shot dead whilst trying to break out from the Buimo prison says

Correctional Service Commissioner Michael Waipo.

Waipo sent his condolences to the families of the 17 detainess and said that an investigation would be carried out.

“I can only say that my men were doing their job and opened fire as a last resort to stop the detainees from escaping and the detainees also knew the risk and still decided to escape.

“We are now working on doing an internal investigation, to establish what happened, why or how the 17 detainees were

shot, as soon as funding is available.”

“And we will soon release a

statement to the families and the public.

“The Government will also be carrying out an independent investigation into the deaths of the 17 detainees that were shot whilst trying to escape from the Buimo prison and also to establish why there have been three consecutive breakouts at the Buimo prison the last three years.”

Waipo said he was happy that the Government would be leading an independent investigation.

“Overcrowding and shortage of manpower have been ongoing factors in the continuous breakouts at the Buimo prison and in most cases our prison

guards are outnumbered by the detainees.

“So I am happy that the Government will be doing an independent investigation into Buimo prison breakouts and the death of the 17 detainees who were shot whilst trying to escape as the Government may then address the ongoing issue that we face.”

