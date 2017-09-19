Investing in tuna will benefit Pacific Islands states: Kasu

TUNA is an important resource which benefits all the Pacific Islands states, National Fisheries Authority managing director John Kasu says.

He said during the closing ceremony of the Pacific Seafood and International Exposition 2017 and the Pacific Tuna Forum in Port Moresby on Thursday that many people attended the conference and shared their experiences.

“There were a lot of interest, comments and participation,” he said.

Kasu acknowledged the support from major sponsors and other participating companies in running the events last Wednesday and Thursday.

Kasu said they also raised K220,000 during the conference to be given to the Hanuabada fire disaster.

