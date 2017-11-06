Involuntary loss of urine common among women

By OGIA MIAMEL

Urinary incontinence (UI) is a health problem that affects both men and women and can be very uncomfortable for young women in tertiary institutions, says Port Moresby General Hospital resident physiotherapist Syria Iningi.

Iningi highlighted in her report – Urge and Stress Incontinence in Females, A Problem That Is Ignored – that UI was defined as the complaint of any involuntary leakage of urine.

She said many Papua New Guinea women commonly experienced involuntary loss of urine when sneezing or coughing.

“Women mostly are affected,” Iningi said.

“Women in Papua New Guinea may have experienced UI symptoms, however, with the lack of knowledge most tend to ignore the situation or some ignore the situation because they feel uncomfortable and embarrassed to speak up about it. In their productive years in a tertiary institution, young women engage themselves in social activities and gatherings.

“With the ever-increasing symptom, it will be an obstacle to their participation in socialising, travelling on excursion trips, youth camps, sporting event and others.

“This will in turn give rise to the low quality of life.

“Research has proven that UI is not a disease but a symptom of an overactive bladder or a sphincter disorder.”

Iningi said there were three types of urinary incontinence that women could experience: stress urinary incontinence, urge incontinence and mixed urinary incontinence.

She said it was not something to be ashamed of, but women had to be aware of causes such as nervousness, anxiety or depression.

