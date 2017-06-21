IOM urges people to embrace refugees

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

THE International Organisation for Migration (IOM) yesterday urged Papua New Guineans to embrace refugees as fellow human beings to help contribute to national development.

IOM spokesman Wonesai Sitnole said during the World Refugee Day celebrations at the Sir John Guise Indoor Stadium in Port Moresby that people must look at the refugee issue in a positive way.

“In Papua New Guinea, there are refugees who have contributed a lot to the development of this country. We have also heard that developments in some countries were done by refugees,” Sitnole said.

“So when they come to our doorsteps, we should open our doors and allow them to come in because they are part of the greater human race.”

Sitnole said there were no international borders when dealing with refugees.

“You know the reason why we embrace the refugees?” Sitnole said.

“It is not because of the love that we have given, it is because of the power of the human race.

“So the boundaries should not separate them from us.

“But what should bind us all together is the power of the human race.

“We also need to embrace the spirit of oneness because it is not a choice to become a refugee but the circumstances that caused one to become a refugee.

“Some have been discriminated because of their religion, race, politics and so.

“And if we see us as a human race, then we will not close our doors,but stay together as brothers and sisters.”

Like this: Like Loading...