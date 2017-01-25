IPA aims to build capacity for SMEs

Reports by MARK HAIHUIE

THE Investment Promotion Authority aims to build the capacity of small to medium enterprises in alignment with the Governments’ policy priority on the sector.

Authority acting managing director Clarence Hoot explained to The National of its role with SMEs and the initiative to encourage compliance in their operations to regulatory requirements.

“In terms of SMEs, there is a government institution – the SME corporation – fully charged with its activities in the country,” Hoot said.

“Our role with SMEs can be explained in the example where we took 40 Papua New Guinea SMEs with us to Indonesia where they have their trade investment exhibition.

“The idea is to show our SMEs what is currently available there in terms of simple ways of manufacturing, production methods and to provide exposure. That’s how we promote SMEs in PNG and also as an exposure to other markets.

“Likewise, when they are looking for markets, we help them source markets in the country and overseas.

“We are trying to make SMEs compliant when it comes to business names.

“Limited companies are big with SMEs having trading names. And then you have the associations and the business groups.

“What we have seen is a large inflation in the number of business names. Before they used to operate for three years.”

Like this: Like Loading...