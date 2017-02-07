IPA delivers strategic plan

NINETY per cent of the Investment Promotion Authority (IPA) 2015-2017 strategic plan has been implemented, according to chairman Leon Buskens.

He told staff during a meeting last week that the IPA management was currently reviewing the plan.

“This is a very high achievement by any standard and the board and management are excited about this progress,” Buskens said.

“Management will meet with the board early this year to discuss high level policy issues to consider in the new plan before drafting of the 2018-2020 strategic plan.”

He challenged staff to continue to build on these achievements and to “tap into new ideas”.

