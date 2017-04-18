IPA explains shareholding structure

THE Investment Promotion Authority has explained that the shareholding structure of a company and its management and control of business operations will determine whether it is a citizen or foreign owned.

It is in response to a query on what determines whether a company operating in the country is foreign or local. A statement said the Authority under the Investment Promotion Act 1992 used two main criteria:

Shareholding structure of the company; and

Management and control of the business operations.

“With the first criteria, it is a clear cut that if the shares are solely owned by a foreigner, then the company is deemed to be foreign-owned. It is locally owned company if it’s solely owned by a PNG citizen,” the statement said.

“The second criteria applies if a foreigner is in full control of the management and operations of the company, which means the company is deemed to be a foreign company. This is irrespective of the shareholding structure.

“Management and control has been one of the criteria used in the determining whether or not a company is a citizen owned or foreign owned, managed and controlled all this time.

“Since the company registry is now available online, the Papua New Guinea Immigration has been doing their own company searches to check the status of sponsors of visa applications as part of their improvement on their processes on screening of visa applications.

“This is also a measure to curb foreigners using locals as fronts to avoid statutory regulatory requirements.

“This measure is applied to all companies.”

