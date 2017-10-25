IPA proposes use of wind turbine system

THE Investment Promotion Authority (IPA) says wind energy products should be introduced in the country as alternative sources of energy.

IPA director for corporate service division Anna Marikawa said they could be used in windy areas of the country.

Marikawa was speaking yesterday during a product promotion event hosted by Sojitz Corporation of Japan and IPA.

The American company Xzeres Corporation made a presentation on its small wind turbine system.

“IPA, though our investor servicing and promotion division, is happy to promote and facilitate the visit and presentation by Xzeres Corporation,” she said.

“We understand that Xzeres is headquartered in Oregen, United States, with subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Japan and India. The company is a global-designer, provider and manufacturer of wind-power systems and solutions, especially of grid and grid-connected turbine systems.

“Sojitz is the main distributor in Japan who are now trying to introduce this product into the Papua New Guinea market.

“IPA is happy to work with Sojitz Port Moresby office in putting together this seminar as part of our after-care services.”

Xzeres president Frank Greco said the wind turbines could be used in agriculture, telecom, residential areas, island electrification, desalination, ice plants for the fishing industry, villages, also supplementary power for the grid, schools, education projects.

Xzeres has introduced the products to 110 countries so far.

