IPA receives award for top online registry system

THE Investment Promotion Authority has won the 2017 Integrity Initiative of Excellence Award for its online registry system.

The award was the initiative of Transparency International of PNG to recognise an initiative by a local agency to strengthen its integrity.

The award was based on innovation, accountability, transparency, empowerment and replicability.

The IPA’s online registry was established in 2013.

A survey was done on the system in August this year and the response was that IPA’s clients appreciated the change.

IPA acting managing director Clarence Hoot thanked TIPNG for their confidence in the IPA and said the recognition was a boost.

“We are always striving to bring our services to a competitive level while trying to maintain integrity and professionalism,” Hoot said.

“The gesture by TIPNG signals that we are on the right track.”

Hoot said the award was for those responsible for the online registry system as they were the ones who ensured clients were provided the best services through the system.

