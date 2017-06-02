IPA to waiver penalty fees

THE Investment Promotion Authority will waiver penalty fees to reinstate companies in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville which were deregistered as a result of the Bougainville Crisis.

A IPA team including its acting managing director Clarence Hoot conducted an awareness campaign in Buin, Arawa and Buka last year.

It was told that although most companies in the province did not operate during the Bougainville crisis, they were deregistered by IPA due to their failure to file company annual returns.

The Acting Registrar of Companies in consultation with the IPA board will exercise his administrative powers to waiver the accumulated compliance fees for all companies.

Under Section 412 of the Act, the Registrar can waive all fees for defunct companies deregistered between 1989 and 2015. The waiver will only be applicable to companies directly affected by the crisis.

The IPA has also discussed with the Internal Revenue Commission allowing the companies to be exempted from submitting tax returns for the same period.

Hoot said the Investment Promotion Authority board recognised the potential for local companies to contribute to the development of the economy. That is why it took this initiative.

He said once these companies had revived their operations, they would start paying tax again.

Hoot is calling on companies to contact the Investment Promotion Authorityhead office in Port Moresby and the Regional Office in Buka to facilitate the reinstatement of their entities.

