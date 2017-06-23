Ipatas confident of retaining leadership role in Enga

ENGA Governor Sir Peter Ipatas is confident of retaining his seat for a fifth term.

“I don’t think anybody will win this governor seat for Enga. This is the leadership position for more than 400,000 people in the province and not for criminals and power-hungry people,” he said when presenting an ambulance and K100,000 to the Aikos health centre near Kompiam.

Sir Peter said he has not needed to travel around asking people for their votes because the goods and services he has been delivering in the past 20 years speak for themselves.

However, he has had to visit the districts lately to correct false information spread against him by his opponents in the general election race.

Sir Peter founded the People’s Party in 2006 after leaving the Papua New Guinea Party. In this year’s elections he is contesting under the flag of Prime Minister Peter O’Neill’s People’s National Congress party.

He told the people of Kompiam that his move to the ruling party was in the best interest of the province and the people – not for himself.

“I humble myself, leaving our Peoples’ Party in the hands of a young vibrant leader and moving to Peter O’Neill’s PNC party for your good,” he said.

Sir Peter said that PNC has given more goods and services to Enga province than any other government.

“I am with a man who adopted my successful education policy and saves millions of kina for Enga and the rest of the country .

