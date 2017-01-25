Ipatas Cup acknowledges Chow

THE Ipatas Cup management and board has extended its condolences to the family of the late Sir Henry Chow, who passed away last Saturday.

Ipatas Cup chief executive Timothy Lepa paid tribute to Chow, whom he described as a great benefactor of the competition and sports, particularly in Lae and Morobe, in general.

“It is with sadness and regret for this nation and the code of rugby league that we have lost an icon of this nation Sir Henry Chow,” Lepa said. “Sir Henry a long-serving businessman gave immensely and proudly to supporting rugby league in PNG.

Lepa said because Sir Henry had been a prominent figure in Lae he appealed to the family and the State to have the body brought home for the city’s residents to pay their respects.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Ian and Fabian and the Chow family during this time of bereavement.”

Like this: Like Loading...