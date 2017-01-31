Ipatas Cup chief executive pleased with start of comp

THE Coca0Cola Ipatas Cup 2017 kicked off last weekend in Minj and Port Moresby which saw the Simbu, National Capital District and Central challenges getting their opening rounds underway.

In the Simbu challenge, SSY Brothers, XXX, Jaka Miners and Gumine Wisomo were outright winners in their respective pools and they now get the opportunity to face off this weekend to determine who will earn the gold pass to the knockout stage.

Jaka Miners will take on with SSY Brothers on Saturday in Goroka during the Eastern Highlands challenge to earn a gold pass, while XXX and Gumine Wisomo go head to head at Baning in the Jiwaka challenge to determine the winner of the other gold pass.

NCD and Central have qualified eight teams from the 24 that battled it out last weekend, and this weekend will see them fight it out for the right to earn two gold passes to represent the two provinces in the knockouts.

Competition chief executive officer Timothy Lepa reminded all coordinator’s and match officials that any technical decisions regarding our regional challenges had to be approved by his office before it was implemented in order to avoid unforeseen circumstances and to ensure the integrity of the competition.

These weekend will see the Eastern Highlands, Jiwaka and Enga legs played in Goroka (Eastern Highlands), Baning (Jiwaka) and Wabag (Enga).

Lepa thanked the Simbu and NCD coordinators for the successful staging of their challenges last week and expected the same from other challenges these weekend

