Ipatas Cup schedule adjusted for Digicel Cup

THE biggest off-season rugby league challenge, the Ipatas Cup, has been shortened to avoid overlapping with the pre-season preparations for Digicel Cup sides.

Ipatas Cup chief executive officer Timothy Lepa and treasurer Sam Koi said the competition sponsored by Coca-Cola Amitil and now into its 18th season would now start at the end of January instead of the end of February. Lepa said the CCIC would be played in 10 locations around the country with Maprik, East Sepik, to host its first leg.

“Our main aim in running this competition is to scout talents at the doorsteps of the associations and take the game to new places where talents are there,” Lepa said.

He said in Port Moresby, Central would run its own challenge apart from National Capital District while others stayed the same. It would also be the first time to move the Northern challenge out of Lae either to Mutzing or Madang.

The finals for the eastern end would be played in Goroka with Minj hosting the Western end while the final would be in Enga.

“Now we are giving the games back to local associations to run, it is our dream to get recognised and be be part of PNGRFL,” Lepa said.

“We cut our season back four weeks and that means we’ll finish the Ipatas Cup in seven weeks and we’ve included a women’s division as well as the usual prize money for each conference,” Koi said.

“Remember, this competition was initally started to be a feeder competition for the Enga Mioks but other franchises have also benefited form it. This is why we’ve changed the schedule to give priority to the Digicel Cup.”

Like this: Like Loading...