Ipatas Cup set for 2017 kick-off

By LARRY ANDREW

IPATAS Cup chief executive officer Timothy Lepa yesterday announced the venues and draws for the opening round of the competition this weekend.

In a media conference in Lae Lepa told The National that there were 90 teams registered around the country and would take part in the off-season challenge.

The Ipatas Cup launch will take place today in Port Moresby with the display of the cup and announcing of the prize money by patron and Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas.

Lepa said there would be a road show in Port Moresby where teams from NCD and Central would showcase the cup for the first time. He said the competition had catered for 16 teams per centre in the past but that number had been halved in 2017 to ensure the quality of the competition was good.

Lepa said this weekend the National Capital District and Minj would stage their matches.

NCD and Central will host combined matches at the National Football Stadium Oval 2.

Lepa said for Simbu, the matches would be played in Minj.

This is because previous matches in Kundiawa have experienced problems with crowd behaviour.

Northern Region games usually played in Lae, will now be hosted by Madang which will be the last leg of the challenge to be completed.

Lepa confirmed that a women’s competition would be part of the 2017 competition and would be managed by Wendy Kohun.

Lepa appealed to the competition’s coordinators, technical staff and teams taking part to play within the rules at all times and to contest matches in the true spirit of sports.

He warned players and officials not to resort to violence or push other agendas during the competition.

Lepa added that the sport needed to come first above everything else.

Like this: Like Loading...