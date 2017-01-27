Ipatas Cup set

By MELTON PAIS

THE Southern leg of Coca-Cola Ipatas Cup tournament, Papua New Guinea’s biggest rugby league off-season copmpetition, was officially launched yesterday in Port Moresby and kicks off tomorrow at Kone Tigers Oval.

Overall, a total of 24 teams have shown interest and fully registered to take part in the tournament that has only two golden passes waiting for the two outstanding teams.

CCIC Southern leg tournament director Simon Maima, yesterday welcomed captains of the 24 teams that showed up during the launching of the tournament.

He told the participating teams that the tournament would only be played on the weekends.

Day three and four of the tournament will be next weekend.

Maima advised the team captains and team managers that there would only be two golden passes for the Southern leg after the completion of the tournament – one a team in National Capital District and the other for a Central team.

“As usual, the two golden pass winners will receive K10,000 that will cater for their costs at the Western End challenge that will be in Goroka for the final clash with the other gold pass winners,” Maima said.

He said initiallyhe wanted 16 teams – eight each from Central and NCD – but the number of interested teams increased so he decided to take 12 teams each from the two provinces.

“We have all the confidence that we will make this tournament a success but our success only depends on your prompt participation and cooperation,” he told the team officials.

“We all need each other for the successful running of this rugby league tournament.”

Maima said he has decided to change the venue from National Football Stadium Oval 2 to Kone Tigers Oval at Waigani as access to NFS was not granted by the Port Moresby Rugby League board because of security reasons.

“Otherwise, I guarantee you all that we will run a smooth and fair game at Kone Tigers Oval,” Maima said.

He added that all the teams would have three chances to play before they go into the finals.

