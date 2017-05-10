Ipatas deserves to keep his seat as governor

I am not an ally of any political party or a candidate nor my standing affiliated to politics.

It sound inappropriate to the people’s mind in such political time to express favourable opinion in media as people may view as a support to a candidate, but one thing that captured and moved me is the statement by Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas in The National on May 5, 2017.

Like all other candidates, Sir Peter stated the achievements in his political career for the past 20 years and the significant highlight in the statement was his unfailing support towards education.

Every Engan parent, child or a school teacher knows and agrees that the future of Enga lies in education.

I am schooling in Port Moresby but I am happy that my brothers and sisters in Enga are part of this successful Ipatas Free Education policy.

Every Engan child without doubt had benefited in education in some ways, from Primary to secondary, from secondary to colleges or universities here and abroad.

The infrastructure developments in schools, the hospitals, roads and many more are some positive achievements in his political career.

My father was one of the recipients of the Ipatas Free Education policy back in 1997 and I understand a tradition that has been established and future kids will follow suit.

As an Engan, the minds are important and Ipatas has set that right and the way I see in the next 20 years down the line, most Engans would be educated and successful in their careers and in the job fields.

I am under age to put a mark in the ballot box but my heart is still convinced that, what the governor had done had really changed the mindsets of the Engan people today.

Reynolds Jnr. Nisia Lyakisia

Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...