Ipatas move his choice: O’Neill

ENGA Governor Sir Peter Ipatas has made his choice to join the People’s National Congress whether the Registry of Political Parties likes it or not, says PNC leader and Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

He said this on National Broadcasting Commission talkback radio yesterday after Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu had come out publicly stating that Sir Peter had not complied with rules when he joined PNC from his People’s party.

“Let me say the registrar (Gelu) has got his own views, but it is entirely up to individual leaders to make their own decision on how best it is going to serve their people,” O’Neill said.

“While the registrar may have his views about life, it’s certainly the people’s will that we have to worry about.

“In terms of Sir Peter Ipatas, he is one of the most-senior and strongest leaders in this country.

“He has served his people very well over the last 20 years.

“He is now going to enter his fifth term as Member of Parliament.

“Within that 20 years, he has been part of government that never delivered to the people of Enga, or for that matter the rest of the nation.

“He has seen governments in the past that were never committed to delivering basic services like health, education, and all the programmes that he believes in.

“If you see Enga province, you will see that the education revolution that Peter Ipatas has put forward, has revolutionised the mindset of the Engan population.

“As a result, you’ll see Engans now in very high positions all around the country.

“In most of the education institutions around the country, you’ll see that Engan students are doing far better, because of leadership that he provided at the provincial level, not because the national government at that time was able to assist him.”

