Ipatas promises to continue investing in education

ENGA Governor Sir Peter Ipatas reconciled with Enga students attending the University of Papua New Guinea on Saturday.

Sir Peter said his government was committed to support the students and was pleased with the current government for implementing its free education policy.

He also made a commitment of K20,000 to the University of Papua New Guinea Enga Students’ Association.

Sir Peter made the announcement to the students following a request by their representative, Israel Kore.

Sir Peter said the Enga government had a vision to invest in education 20 years ago and it would continue to do so.

He said that Enga had been categorised as “way back” compared to the other provinces so the only way out of that was by investing in human resources.

Sir Peter said his government opted to invest in education because Enga has no other resources apart from the Pogera gold mine and its only hope for the future was in education.

Sir Peter told the students that his government had to forgo some infrastructural developments to invest in education so Enga would contribute bigger numbers to the workforce.

“A lot of people are now saying Engans are dominating the workforce and Enga province is progressing because of this policy.”

Sir Peter also challenged the students not to take the opportunity for granted and be humble and concentrate on their future.

