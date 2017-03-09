Ipatas is right, give provinces more power

SUPPORT the call by Enga Govcernor Sir Peter Ipatas for more power to be given to the provinces.

This is the way forward if PNG is to see more development changes taking place in the provinces.

As it is, the central government system is not delivering the goods and services to the majority of our people.

Parliament is becoming a playground for the politicians whilst people are suffering in the provinces .

Transferring more power to the provinces will allow them to address the people’s needs more effectively.

Port Moresby is getting all the attention and blessings whilst the other centres are left behind.

The whole political system must be reviewed because we need a system that must work for us.

Transparency and accountability cannot be guaranteed in the central government system.

John Naneme, Via email

