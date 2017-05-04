iPhone pushes prices up for Apple

APPLE Inc sold fewer iPhones than expected in the first three months of the year, but that bare statistic hides an important bright spot for the company.

The average price of an iPhone grew more than it has since the days of the iPhone 6.

Apple does not break out figures for how many of each model it sells, but executives pointed to the premium-priced iPhone 7 Plus, which sells for up to US$969 (K3000) fully loaded, as the key to boosting the amount it gets on average for each phone.

The average price of iphones is important to Apple because the smartphone market is maturing and its growth slowing.

Apple’s ability to get more cash for each phone sold is critical to growing its profits.

“One of the things that we did not get right was the confusion between the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus,” Apple chief executive Tim Cook told analysts on the company’s earnings conference call on Tuesday, in response to a question about how supply of its top-end phone was constrained during the holiday shopping season.

“The important thing is the average selling price should not fall. I have full confidence that it won’t,” said Anil Doradla, a research analyst with William Blair & Co.

Apple just doesn’t cut pricing to gain market share. It’s not in their DNA.” – Reuters

