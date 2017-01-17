Iranian refugee to appear in court

AN Iranian asylum seeker is expected to appear at Boroko District Court today charged with being in possession of drugs.

Mohammed Reza Najafi Movafagh, 31, from Tehran, was arrested on Jan 4, after marijuana was allegedly found in his hotel room in the National Capital District.

According to police, Movafagh claimed that the drug was allegedly used for medical purposes and that he had to release some ‘stress’.

Movafagh was brought over from the Manus asylum seekers processing centre to Port Moresby for medical attention.

He was residing at a motel at 6-Mile, when a cleaner allegedly found a pack of marijuana in his room.

