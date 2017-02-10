Iranian refugee in custody

IRANIAN refugee Loghman Sawari, who travelled to Fiji under a different name two weeks ago, was remanded in custody by a magistrate in Port Moresby yesterday.

Sawari, 21, was charged with falsifying travel documents appeared in court from Paradise Hospital after he was alleged to have been undergoing some medical treatments.

He was arrested and charged by the police on Sunday and was refused bail by them (police).

Sawari’s lawyer Loani Henao explained to the court that there was an arrangement between his arresting officer and National Capital District Met Supt Benjamin Turi for Sawari to seek medical treatments.

Henao made this statement to court after the police prosecution informed the court that Sawari was not appearing from police custody at the Waigani police holding cell yesterday.

The prosecution argued that they had no idea how Sawari was released from custody.

The case was listed for a bail application to be made by Henao yesterday but prosecutions sought an adjournment because of short service of the bail documents to their office on Wednesday afternoon.

Magistrate Alex Kalandi ordered for Sawari to be remanded in custody and will hear the application for bail at 1.30pm today

Like this: Like Loading...