IRC staff donate cash, kind

THE staff of the Internal Revenue Commission (IRC) made a donation of cash and food items to the Family Support Centre of Port Moresby General Hospital yesterday.

IRC commissioner-general Betty Palaso said the staff contributed money from their own pockets and clothes, toys, books, pencils, crayons and food items to show their support to the good work the FSC was doing in the community.

“We are not just about chasing after tax payers to pay in their taxes but we also care for the community. That’s why what we have here are donations from staff; it’s not things we purchase out of funds that came from government but out of personal donations,” she said.

FSC clinic manager Tessie Soi said the donation was the first from a government department and they have had donations from other private stakeholders before.

“We are really happy because when we see this we really know that they are concerned about what’s happening in the community and we do see a lot of our women who are working class women also access our services,” Soi said.

She said patients who went for examinations in cases of sexual violation sat for hours because the procedures were thorough and medical reports have to be straight to the point and within the waiting period they normally prepared lunch for them so the donation (from IRC staff) would greatly help.

