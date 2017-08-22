Is God to be blamed?

IN response to the letter titled ‘The answer to our prayers’ (The National, Aug 16) I will say that the 2017 general election is the worst in the history of Papua New Guinea.

Issues with ballot boxes and loss of lives in election-related violence made headlines, and we cannot deny those.

Is this God’s will?

God has a better plan for people to prosper but he respects the power of choice that he gave us.

God did not intervene to override the power of choice he gave to Eve and Adam.

He waited patiently for them to exercise their power of choice to choose to obey God, but they chose to disobey.

Now that we are suffering because of sin, is this God’s will?

You cannot blame God for the bad choices you make.



Konstantinovich Tsiolkolsky

