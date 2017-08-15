Is Hela in pain?
I HEARD a cry from a distant land – from the gaps of Ambua to beyond the Tukuyawini ranges overlooking Mt Bosave and the Strickland rivers.
It was a cry of a mother giving birth to her new province – Hela.
She screamed that day and she screams still today, shouting, Heeellaaa (“Larem em stap, Lusim em, live her alone!”).
I thought the crying will stop but it continues. I thought the bleeding will stop after birth but it continues and has gotten worse
Hela is not only in a state of shock but the infection is spreading across the province and sooner or later Hela will die if the bleeding is not stopped.
Dadagali wabe-help Hela, we cry!
Tears for Hela