Isapea boss blasts Tokam

GULF Isapea chairman Jacob Ivaroa and TNA Simbu Lions franchise owner Gerard Philip have fired back at Highlands Confederate director Joe Tokam’s perspective on the Papua New Guinea National Rugby League and respective franchises.

In a press release Ivaroa and Philip were angered that the other daily did not seek clarifications from PNGNRL and the franchises but published what they termed as misleading comments in a commentary in Tuesday’s edition.

Ivaroa said the negative publicity would undermine the PNGNRL and its affiliates.

“I read with disbelief the swipe taken by Joe Tokam at the PNGNRL management and the board in his column this week,” Ivaroa said.

“His claims that PNGNRL is politicised and claim that members of PNGNRL Board get involve in ‘unintellectual discussions’ is something he has to prove.

Ivaroa claimed Tokam had never been in any PNGNRL board meeting and he wondered how the long time rugby league administrator could draw such conclusions.

“For record, Joe has no authority at all to speak for PNGNRL.

“He is placed on notice that he will be held responsible and taken to task for any negative consequences suffered by PNGNRL franchises or PNGNRL as a whole for his false and defamatory report which would be detrimental to the relationships between sponsors, franchises and PNGNRL.

Ivaroa said the report was misleading and damaging.

“The majority of the franchises get backing from their provincial governments. This doesn’t mean the game is politicised. The statement shows no respect to our politicians who support rugby league for the interest of the people.”

