Isapea boss critical of PNGNRLC formation

GULF Isapea chairman Jacob Ivaroa says the creation of the PNGNRLC was done under questionable circumstances and said his club as well as the TNA Lions had decided not to be part of the 2017 season.

“We have a video evidence of the PNGRFL chairman and seven of the franchises meeting at Fugui Restaurant on March 25 and preplanned the issue of takeover by PNGRFL under a new brand,” Ivaroa, whose club, the Lions and the Hagne Eagles were excluded from the 2017 season, said.

“The next day on March 26 during the PNGNRL board meeting the process was hijacked with only seven voted in favour which is 63 percent and not majority of 75 percent as per the PNGNRL constitution.

“I have email evidence of some franchise not supportive of the new entity but are part of it in the interest of the sponsors and players.

“This backfired on us because we did not support the new entity and not accepted in the competition.

“The Isapea paid K100,000 to PNGNRL and the money is with PNGNRL and not PNGNRLC which does not operate any account.

“It is illegal for another entity to operate on PNGNRL’s account.

“We did not agree to the rebranding of the PNGNRL to PNGNRLC because the documentation from the PNGRFL was not deliberated on in the due process.

“This was done in dubious way to claim PNGNRL by PNGRFL who does not the regulate all rugby league in PNG.

“PNGNRL is not an affiliate of PNGRFL and this should be clear.”

Ivaroa said that PNGNRL was a different entity from PNGRFL and had no right to interfere in its affairs but the PNGRFL had seen fit to do so.

“We have appealed to all our 70 players from the Isapea and Lions not to play in an illegal competition run by PNGNRLC.

“We will soon establish another semi-professional competition including Isapea, Lions, Eagles and also extend invitation to other provinces to participate in the competition. Phillip also shared the same sentiments and agreed as partners with Isapea and Eagles to start their own competition.

Phillip added that PNGNRL were operating on two constitutions.

“There are also outstanding issues on officials and referees assault but PNGNRLC has not penalised these franchises and allowed them in the competition.

He said whatever transaction had transpired was not in the best interest of rugby league.

